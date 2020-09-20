site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Harold Castro: Two hits in win
Castro went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in a 5-2 win over the Indians on Saturday.
Castro extended his hitting streak to seven games. The 26-year-old is coming on strong, slashing .355/.412/.484 over his past 15 games.
