Tigers' James McCann: Picks up start vs. right-hander
McCann will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Royals.
Manager Brad Ausmus normally doles out the starts at catcher versus right-handed pitching to Alex Avila, but in acknowledgement of McCann's hot hitting, the Tigers skipper will reward McCann will a turn against Royals righty Ian Kennedy. McCann is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 9-for-20 with four doubles, three runs and two RBI.
