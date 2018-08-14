McCann went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in Monday's win over the White Sox.

It's been a disappointing season for the 28-year-old catcher, as he's batting just .229 with a .606 OPS and was relegated to eighth in the lineup for Monday's game. However, McCann does have five hits over his past two games, and he could salvage his fantasy value somewhat with a strong finish to the year.