The Tigers selected Ferrell's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

The Tigers designated Edward Mujica for assignment to clear a spot on the active and 40-man rosters for Ferrell. The right-hander will likely be ticketed for low-leverage work as he returns to the big club for the first time since 2015.

