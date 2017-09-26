Play

Ferrell (concussion) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Ferrell was placed in concussion protocol on Sept. 19, although he has shown progress of late -- he also threw Saturday. The 26-year-old has only thrown 9.1 innings in 2017, and would likely be in a mop-up role if he does return before the end of the year.

