Ferrell was released by the Orioles on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The Orioles decided to part ways with Ferrell after the 27-year-old struggled to an 11.25 ERA and 2.25 WHIP across four spring appearances. Ferrell split time between the upper minors and the majors last season, notching an impressive 2.70 ERA across 46.2 innings with Triple-A Toledo but struggling to a 6.75 ERA across 9.1 big-league frames.