Ferrell was removed from the major-league roster Thursday.

Ferrell was outrighted by the Tigers after spending the last two months of the 2017 season with the club. During that time, he appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen, accumulating a 6.75 ERA and 2.36 WHIP in 9.1 innings.

