Ferrell (concussion) threw Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

In addition to Saturday's workout, Ferrell threw Friday as well. While it's a step in the right direction that he's been able to throw, specific details regarding the intensity of his recent workouts are unknown. Ferrell has been under concussion protocol since Sept. 19, but the team is still entertaining the possibility of him pitching again before the season ends.