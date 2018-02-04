Orioles' Jeff Ferrell: Receives invitation to spring training
Ferrell will attend the Orioles' spring training as a non-roster invitee.
Ferrell pitched 9.1 innings over 11 games in the majors with the Tigers last season. Batters hit him with ease, as he gave up seven runs on five walks and 17 hits in that short time. Unfortunately, he didn't have the chance to improve, as a head injury cut his season short. Ferrell will look to get back on track at spring training with Baltimore.
