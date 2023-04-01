Schoop is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Schoop started against lefty Shane McClanahan on Opening Day, going 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts. With righty Zach Eflin on the mound for the second game of the year, Zach McKinstry takes over at the keystone. It's possible that implies Schoop could be stuck on the short side of a platoon this season -- arguably a deserved outcome for a player who slashed .202/.239/.322 last year -- but it may simply be the case that the Tigers want to make sure everybody gets some at-bats in the first few games.