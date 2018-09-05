Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Likely to return Sunday or Monday

The Tigers are expected to activate Iglesias (abdomen) from the 10-day disabled list Sunday or Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

That timeline essentially matches the one manager Ron Gardenhire initially outlined when Iglesias was placed on the DL on Aug. 30. Assuming Iglesias is able to take batting practice and perform baserunning and fielding drills without complications over the next few days, he'll likely be reinstalled as the Tigers' everyday shortstop immediately upon his activation.