Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Scheduled to see specialist

Iglesias (abdomen) is scheduled to see a core muscle/groin specialist Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias has been on the disabled list since Aug. 30 with an abdominal strain. He was expected to return Monday, but continued discomfort has prompted the Tigers to delay his return and send him in for additional tests. It's unclear when the shortstop will be cleared to rejoin the Tigers at this point, but a return no longer appears to be imminent. Ronny Rodriguez, who is starting at shortstop Monday, should continue to fill in for Iglesias.

