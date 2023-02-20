Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris mentioned Monday that Malloy could play third base for the Tigers in 2023, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

"[Malloy is] not in the big leagues right now, but he's as close as you can possibly be (to) the big leagues," Harris said, "and he plays third base." Acquired in the deal that sent Joe Jimenez to the Braves, Malloy impressed in the minors in 2022 with an .862 OPS, 17 homers and five steals over 478 plate appearances with High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. The 23-year-old will likely start the year in the minors -- Triple-A Toledo would seem to be the destination -- but he's a name to keep an eye on if/when Detroit gives him a chance to play over the summer.