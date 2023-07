Malloy is hitting .329 with a .424 OBP, five home runs, two steals and a 20:14 K:BB over his last 20 games for Triple-A Toledo.

He had a bit of a slump from the middle of May until the middle of June, but Malloy has now had multiple red-hot stretches as well. Malloy started the year playing third base for the Mud Hens, but he has been playing the outfield corners over the past few weeks, clearing a path for Colt Keith at third base.