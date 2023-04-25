Malloy is hitting .391 with a .538 OBP and three home runs in 20 games for Triple-A Toledo.

A bat-first masher, Malloy has split time this year between third base and designated hitter. He has more walks (20) than strikeouts (17) and while his .490 BABIP is a clear sign he is playing over his head, Malloy is undisputedly in complete control at the dish right now. The 23-year-old slugger ranks third in the International League with a 198 wRC+. Nick Maton (-0.2 fWAR) and Tyler Nevin (-0.3 fWAR) lead the Tigers in playing time at third base, so a big-league debut could come sooner than later for Malloy.