Malloy hasn't played at Triple-A Toledo since Friday due to an undisclosed injury, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday

Mud Hen's manager A.J. Hinch said Malloy is "banged up a little bit" but didn't disclose any specifics regarding the injury. The injury could have kept Malloy from a chance at the big league roster considering Ryan Vilade was called up by the Tigers on Tuesday to replace Parker Meadows, who will join Malloy down at Triple-A