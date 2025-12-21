Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malloy was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Saturday.
The Tigers needed to make room on the 40-man roster for recent re-signee Kyle Finnegan, and Malloy has ended up being the cut. Malloy has struggled during his time in the majors so far, posting a .656 OPS with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 33 runs and one stolen base over 123 games spanning 357 plate appearances. He's also posted a 32.8 percent strikeout rate, though he has shown an ability to take a free pass with a 12.0 percent walk rate. That and his moderate power could make him a target for other MLB clubs.
