Malloy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Malloy, 25, slashed .317/.444/.490 with eight home runs and five steals in 66 games at Triple-A this year, but he has yet to have sustained success at the big-league level (career .205/.307/.339 slash line in 348 plate appearances). The righty-hitting Malloy figures to play mostly against left-handed pitchers while getting starts at designated hitter and the outfield corners.