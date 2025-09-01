Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malloy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Malloy, 25, slashed .317/.444/.490 with eight home runs and five steals in 66 games at Triple-A this year, but he has yet to have sustained success at the big-league level (career .205/.307/.339 slash line in 348 plate appearances). The righty-hitting Malloy figures to play mostly against left-handed pitchers while getting starts at designated hitter and the outfield corners.
