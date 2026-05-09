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The Rays designated Malloy for assignment Saturday.

Malloy has been with Triple-A Durham since the beginning of the season but has struggled mightily, slashing just .128/.273/.266 over 132 plate appearances. His offensive woes will cost him his spot on the 40-man roster as the Rays opened up a spot for right-hander Aaron Brooks to join the big club.

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