Rays' Justyn-Henry Malloy: Booted off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays designated Malloy for assignment Saturday.
Malloy has been with Triple-A Durham since the beginning of the season but has struggled mightily, slashing just .128/.273/.266 over 132 plate appearances. His offensive woes will cost him his spot on the 40-man roster as the Rays opened up a spot for right-hander Aaron Brooks to join the big club.
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