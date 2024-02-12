Malloy has been asked to prepare to play corner outfield this spring, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The bulk of Malloy's time in the minors has been spent at third base, including last season at Triple-A Toledo. However, his defense has always lagged behind his offense and it looks like a full-time move to the outfield is in the offing. The 23-year-old did start 44 games between left and right field at Toledo in 2023, so it's not going to be a major adjustment for him. Malloy's bat looks nearly ready, as he's coming off a season that saw him slash .277/.417/.474 with 23 home runs and 83 RBI.