Malloy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Malloy will get a breather in the Tigers' final game before the All-Star break after he had started in each of the team's last five contests while going 5-for-18 with a home run, a triple, two walks, three runs and two RBI. Riley Greene will get a day out of the outfield and will serve as Detroit's designated hitter while Malloy takes a seat.
