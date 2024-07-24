Malloy isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Malloy had started each of the last four contests and batted no lower than third during that time, but he will begin Wednesday's game on the bench. Riley Greene will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter while Malloy sits.
