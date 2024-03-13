Maeda tossed four scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, allowing just one hit and two walks. He struck out seven.

Facing his former team, Maeda had his best outing of the spring, lowering his Grapefruit League ERA to a stellar 2.00 across nine innings of work. The righty had some ups and downs last year in his return from Tommy John surgery, but he finished the season strong. If he can stay healthy, Maeda figures to post solid numbers and give the Tigers a much-needed veteran presence in the rotation in 2024.