Maeda threw 50 pitches across three innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The outing marked Maeda's second of spring training and it featured both positives and negatives. Positively, he increased his pitch count from 30 to 53, which should allow him plenty of time to ramp up to a full workload before the regular season. On the other hand, Maeda's velocity and spin rates were both down. While it would be reassuring to see him throwing closer to his peak, there's still plenty of time for him to improve his form before meaningful games begin.