The Tigers plan to call up Manning from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Mets, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manning wasn't able to secure a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day rotation, but he won't have to wait long to make his first start of the season with the big club. As a result of weather-related postponements on consecutive days, the Tigers and Mets will play a twin bill Thursday in Citi Field, creating a stretch of seven games in six days for Detroit. Manning will be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill and will serve as a temporary sixth starter before likely being optioned back to Toledo immediately following the start against the Mets. Manning looked sharp in his lone outing for Toledo last Friday, striking out seven while pitching five innings of one-run ball.