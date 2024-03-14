Vierling went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Vierling connected for his first home run in Grapefruit League play, and it's mostly been a struggle this spring, as he's batting just .160 across 11 games. The versatile 27-year-old may have to settle for a bench role this year with Gio Urshela around to play third base, which would cut into Vierling's fantasy value.