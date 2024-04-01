Vierling entered Sunday's game against the White Sox as a pinch runner in the top of the ninth inning, scoring on Andy Ibanez's single.

Vierling stayed in the game to play center field for the bottom of the ninth. After receiving the Opening Day nod in right field against lefty Garrett Crochet, Vierling was on the bench for the final two games of the series against right-handers Michael Soroka and Erick Fedde. There was some talk in spring training that Vierling could be in the mix at third base, but Ibanez, Gio Urshela and Zach McKinstry all appear ahead of him at the hot corner, meaning Vierling will likely continue to operate mostly as a short-side platoon outfielder.