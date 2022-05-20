Greene (foot) played in an intra-squad game at the Tigers' spring training facility Friday, Lynn G. Henning of The Detroit News reports.

Henning said Greene was moving "niftily" in his first at-bat, which resulted in a groundout. He will essentially be re-doing spring training as he works his way back from the fractured foot suffered April 1. Returning to official game action in a week or two seems like the best-case scenario, and from there he could be at Triple-A for a couple weeks before ascending to the majors, or he could go straight to the majors if the Tigers are impressed by how he is looking at the plate and moving in the field.