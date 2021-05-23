Grossman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Royals.
Grossman's ninth inning home run made the game interesting and continued a good stretch for the veteran outfielder, who is batting .333 with two home runs and nine runs scored across his last 10 appearances. Grossman should continue to lead off for the Tigers and provide respectable fantasy numbers.
