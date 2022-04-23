site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Not in lineup for evening game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grossman will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Grossman went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Detroit's 13-0 win in the afternoon game. Daz Cameron takes over in right field for the nightcap.
