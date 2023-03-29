site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Rony Garcia: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Garcia was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Wednesday.
Garcia is now off the 40-man roster but remains in the organization. The 25-year-old has made a full-time move to the bullpen and will pitch in that role for Toledo.
