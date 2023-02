Garcia is being used as a reliever by the Tigers this spring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The team isn't ruling out a return to starting for Garcia at some point down the line, but the plan for now is for him to be used as a multi-inning reliever. "His best route to this team will be in that bridge role of being stretched out to two and three innings," A.J. Hinch said. Garcia held a 4.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB over eight starts and eight relief appearances for Detroit last season.