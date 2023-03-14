site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Rony Garcia: Sent packing to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Garcia hasn't been sharp this spring in yielding five runs and three homers over five innings. He's made a full-time move to relief and should be a factor with the big club in 2023.
