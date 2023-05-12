The Tigers recalled Turnbull from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and placed him on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 7, with neck discomfort.

Turnbull was injured before he got sent out to Triple-A earlier this week, thus the procedural move to recall him from the minors and move him to the major-league IL. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, though he could immediately be returned to Toledo once he completes his rehab.