Saupold, who said he dealt with arm fatigue toward the end of last season, will do less between outings in an effort to stay fresh, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Saupold gave the Tigers some good innings in 2017 and entered September with a 3.88 ERA, only to see that balloon to 4.88 by the end of the month. "I handled the workload. I think the stuff between outings killed me. I just think I threw way too much and it just caught up to me after the All-Star Break," Saupold said. The 28-year-old Australian will focus on lighter work between outings this season in an effort to finish the year strong. Saupold figures to either make the MLB roster as a long reliever or head to Triple-A as a starter at the end of spring training.