Mejia (calf) will shift his rehab to Double-A Pensacola, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Mejia will join Pensacola after getting through a pair of scoreless rehab appearances for High-A Fort Myers with no issues, allowing two hits while striking out three in two innings. It remains to be seen how many additional rehab appearances Mejia will need to make before returning from a strained calf that has kept him on the shelf since the beginning of May.

