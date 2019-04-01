Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Out with minor wrist injury
Kirilloff (wrist) will open the year on the injured list at Double-A Pensacola, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
He sustained the injury late in spring training, but is expected to return to the field sometime in April. Kirilloff is expected to start seeing time at first base this year -- a sensible solution to a perceived logjam on the organizational outfield depth chart.
