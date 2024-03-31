Kirilloff went 1-for-4 with an RBI and started in left field in Saturday's win over Kansas City.
It was a surprise to see Kirilloff in the outfield after he played almost exclusively at first base in spring training. He also hit second in the order, which was unexpected as well. Both show he's healthy and should be in a prime lineup spot against right-handed pitchers.
