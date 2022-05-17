The Twins plan to activate Correa (finger) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game in Oakland, Damin Esper of MLB.com reports.

Minnesota already opened up one spot on the 26-man active roster by designating reliever Jharel Cotton for assignment after Monday's 3-1 win in the series opener, but the Twins will have to make an additional move to clear room fr Correa and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (illness), who is scheduled to come off the COVID-19 IL to take the hill Tuesday. The Twins could open up another spot by optioning top prospect Royce Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul, even though the rookie posted a solid .763 OPS over 10 games while stepping in as the primary shortstop during Correa's absence. Even if Minnesota elects to keep Lewis around in a utility role, Correa should immediately step back into an everyday role at shortstop now that his bruised right middle finger is no longer causing him complications in the field or when he swings a bat.