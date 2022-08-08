Archer did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and zero walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander was effective through five innings, as he held a strong Toronto offense to just two runs through five innings and did not walk a batter for the first time in 10 starts. Sunday's effort was also the first time that Archer has completed five innings since June 30, and he has only done so four times in 18 games this season, recording just two wins in the process. He looks to get back in the win column against a struggling Angels team next weekend.