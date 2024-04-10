Paddack didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Paddack rebounded to put together a solid outing, holding the Dodgers to just one additional run on a Max Muncy solo homer. However, the right-hander allowed a pair of hits in the fifth, ultimately leaving the contest one out away from qualifying for the win. Paddack's allowed four runs on 12 hits while striking out seven through his first two starts this season. He's currently in line for a tough road matchup against the Orioles in his next outing.