Paddack didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in a 7-3 victory for the Twins. He struck out two.

Making his first big-league start in nearly two years, Paddack threw 82 pitches (47 strikes) and uncorked two wild pitches in an inefficient performance, but he mostly limited hard contact aside from a Rhys Hoskins solo shot in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old right-hander is looking to get his career back on track after missing almost all of the last two seasons while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, but he hasn't thrown more than 108.1 innings in a season since 2019. Paddack lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Dodgers.