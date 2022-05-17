Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 3-1 victory versus Oakland on Monday.
Sanchez was the only Minnesota player with multiple hits in the contest, and his sixth-inning 433-foot homer provided the final run in his team's win. The veteran has largely alternated time behind the plate and at DH so far his season, which has kept his bat in the lineup on a near-everyday basis. Sanchez is slashing a modest .217/.294/.424 on the campaign, but he has picked things up of late, going 5-for-15 with three doubles, two homers and four RBI over his past four games.