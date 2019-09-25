Odorizzi left Tuesday's game against the Tigers with a tight left hamstring and is day-to-day, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He went out for the start of the seventh inning but injured himself warming up and left with the head trainer. Odorizzi gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings and left in line for the win. He was at 93 pitches so he might have been removed as a precaution. It is unclear if Odorizzi will be able to make his scheduled start on the final day of the season against the Royals.