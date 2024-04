Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that Duran (oblique) threw a 21-pitch bullpen session and felt no discomfort, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Duran was supposed to throw 20 pitches Friday, but Baldelli noted that the right-hander "wanted an extra one, so that tells you he's feeling good." It's another positive step for Duran, and he appears close to starting his rehab assignment. He started the season on the 15-day IL due to a right oblique strain he sustained in spring training.