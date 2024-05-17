Ryan (2-3) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk during 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Ryan surrendered more than three earned runs for the first time all year, as the Yankees matched that total in the first inning alone. The right-hander's struggles resulted in a shortened outing, failing to complete six frames for the first time since April 19. Ryan owns a 3.86 ERA and a 28:4 K:BB in 30.1 innings over his last five starts. He's lined up to face the Nationals in Washington on Tuesday.