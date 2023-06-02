site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-joey-gallo-scratched-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Joey Gallo: Scratched Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gallo was scratched from Friday's lineup against Cleveland.
It's unclear why Gallo was taken out of Friday's lineup, but the Twins should provide an update relatively soon. In the meantime, Willi Castro will fill in for Gallo in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read