Polanco's availability for Opening Day could be in question since he has not played in a spring training game as he works his way back from last season's knee injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said earlier in the week that Polanco was on track for Opening Day, but manager Rocco Baldelli appeared to be more evasive Friday and said he would have an update in a few days, the report adds. Polanco missed the final month of last season with a knee injury. He's been doing back-field work, but it's getting late enough in spring training that his absence from even a minor league spring game is a reason for concern.