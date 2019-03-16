Polanco has been out of the spring training lineup since Tuesday due to a personal issue, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It doesn't appear to by anything that will put his Opening Day status in doubt. Polanco hasn't done much at the plate this spring by hitting .250 (6-for-24) with just two extra base hits (both doubles), but he's set to being the season as the starting shortstop.

