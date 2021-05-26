Polanco will start at second base and bat second Wednesday against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Before he returned Tuesday from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, Polanco appeared in danger of slipping into more of a part-time role with Minnesota lineup nearly at full strength minus Byron Buxton (hip). However, with Luis Arraez (shoulder) joining Buxton on the injured list Wednesday, Polanco looks to have a fairly clear path to an everyday job. Polanco will likely need to improve on his middling .232/.305/.381 slash line to ensure he remains a regular in the starting nine once Arraez is back in the fold.